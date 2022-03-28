LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West End Opportunity Partnership moved closer Monday to having its full board of directors in place.
The existing board voted during a meeting at the YMCA on West Broadway to approve eight members representing neighborhoods in west Louisville. Those candidates were recommended by nominating committees from those neighborhoods.
The partnership was created as a public agency by the Kentucky General Assembly in 2021 to oversee a proposed tax increment financing district for western Louisville. Supporters view that plan as a boon for the area, but opponents fear it could hasten gentrification and force out residents, among other concerns.
The new board members are Gaberiel Jones Jr. (Russell); Tammy Hawkins (Parkland); Mike Neagle (Portland); Gary Williams (Chickasaw); Desmond Smith Jr. (Algonquin); Aleshia Burns (Shawnee); Khris Romaine (Park DuValle) and Mary La'Shanda Milliner (California).
Hawkins is a candidate for the District 1 Metro Council seat.
There's not yet a board member from the Park Hill neighborhood. The committee for that neighborhood didn't feel comfortable submitting the lone applicant for board approval, according to the partnership. It plans to fill that position in the next 30 days.
Part of the board appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear and other elected leaders has been in place for months, but it’s taken longer than expected to add the neighborhood seats.
Once fully established, the board is expected to have 21 members. Nine are appointed by institutions that include: the University of Louisville, Simmons College of Kentucky; the NAACP of Louisville; OneWest; the Federal Reserve’s Louisville branch; the Louisville Urban League; Volunteers of America Mid States; a local foundation; and a bank.
Metro government has agreed to provide $10 million in start-up funds. If the partnership raises $10 million from private sources by June 30, 2022, the state will contribute $10 million.
The partnership has raised $6.1 million thus far, board member Mark Watkins said during Monday’s meeting.
