LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Fried Chicken is going old-school.
The company is re-releasing some its most famous holiday buckets. They'll be available in all U.S. restaurants beginning Nov. 24. The fried chicken chain is going retro by bringing back the iconic 1966 and 1971 U.S. holiday buckets, along with a new, vintage-inspired design for 2020.
Fans can collect all three buckets in the 2020 holiday collection.
More than 60 million buckets of Kentucky Fried Chicken are sold in the U.S. each year.
