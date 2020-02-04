LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Louisville is trying to save public golf. This week, the city presented a proposal to Metro Council. The proposal includes contracts for operating 6 of the city's 10 golf courses.
On Tuesday, a Metro Council Committee started reviewing the contracts. Committee members also heard from Parks Department representatives. Margaret Brosko is a Senior Manager with Metro Government and stressed how hard parks employees have worked to maintain public golf courses.
"I just want to say, our operations team, I would put them up against anybody in the nation," said Brosko. "Their work ethic, their commitment, their continued commitment throughout this entire process, and the fact that they've all stayed and continued to work hard, speaks volumes."
Meanwhile, from the mayor's office to Metro Council, most agree the city's public golf courses need work, but not everyone shares the same passion.
"It is not a lost fire company, it is not a cancelled police recruit class, it's not lost employment of our labor workers and it's not reduced social services or libraries or pools or any of the things our citizens have come to depend on from us," said Mark Fox, (D) Metro Council District 13.
But Councilwoman Cindi Fowler chairs the committee and sees it a little differently. "We don't have much in Valley Station. We have a pool and we have two golf courses so I am not willing to lose either one of those items, as you saw with the pool this past summer," said Cindi Fowler, (D) Metro Council District 14.
Last year, Metro Council voted to raise the greens fees by $5 at each of the city's 10 golf courses: Seneca, Charlie Vettiner, Iroquois, Long Run, Shawnee, Sun Valley, Cherokee, Bobby Nichols, Crescent Hill and Quail Chase.
Metro Council is scheduled to have another special meeting on Wednesday. Committee members could vote to send the proposal to the full council.
