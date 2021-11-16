LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over $1 million will help recovering addicts in Appalachia get back to work.
The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) awarded over $1.5 million to five projects through its initiative "INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems" (INSPIRE).
More than $27,000 of the money will go to Blue Grass Community Action Partnership in Frankfort.
The other projects receiving some of the funding include Horizon Health in Corbin, KCEOC Community Action Partnerships in Gray, the Pike County Health Department, and Good Environment LLC in Campton.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the grants will help lead to workforce re-entry at a time when businesses need more workers.
"It's clear that addiction and recovery effort requires an all hands on deck approach from all forms of government and all parts of society," Beshear said.
The funding will help create recovery-friendly work places by providing support to people in recovery and their employers, and will train people in growing professions.
