LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died in a crash on Interstate 265 north near I-65 in south Jefferson County on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 3:30 p.m. Two people in the vehicle were injured and taken to University Hospital.
One person from the crash died at the hospital and the other is currently in critical condition, according to LMPD.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
