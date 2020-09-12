LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after two men were shot in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the shootings took place just before 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and South 38th Street.
Police arriving on the scene found two men, who are believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.
They were both transported to the hospital, where one of them later died, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman. The other male is listed in critical condition.
LMPD did not immediately have any suspects as the major crimes division continues to investigate.
