LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating four shootings that happened overnight in Louisville.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue at 12:15 a.m. They found a man believed to be in his 20s or 30s that had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD also responded to the 2700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard at 12:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. After investigation, officers determined a man was shot once in a residence. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. Smiley said no one else was hurt.
Around 15 minutes later, LMPD responded to 1000 block of Bardstown Road after reports of a shooting. Officers found a 25-year-old man lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital and is in serious condition.
At 12:45 a.m., officers went to the 3200 block of River Park Drive after reports of a shooting. Officers discovered that a man had been shot on South 38th Street and had non-life threatening injuries. After walking to River Park Drive, he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Smiley said LMPD does not believe these shootings are related and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.