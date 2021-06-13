LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died and three others were hurt in a shooting near the Newburg neighborhood.
Around midnight Sunday, police were called to Robinwood Road, near East Indian Trail and Beuchel Bank Road. Officers found 4 people shot at the scene. All of the victims were taken to University Hospital, but a male victim died on the way. One victim is in critical condition, the other two are expected to be ok.
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD anonymous tipline at 547-LMPD (5673).
