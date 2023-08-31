LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three lanes of Interstate 264 East are closed just past Breckenridge Lane in Jefferson County after a driver was killed in a serious crash Thursday night.
According to Louisville Metro Police, the crash was reported at 9:38 p.m. on the Watterson between Breckenridge Lane and the Browns Lane overpass.
LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said responding officers found two vehicles that had crashed. Police believe a vehicle headed eastbound clipped a tow truck that was disabled in the right lane of I-264. That caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control and crash.
Ellis said EMS and fire responded to the scene. EMS pronounced the driver of the vehicle, a male — whose age was not known — dead at the scene.
The driver of the tow truck was not hurt in the crash.
As of 11:12 p.m., the right three lanes of the road, as well as the right ramp, are blocked because of the crash, according to TRIMARC. The left lane remains open.
Police said the lanes are expected to be blocked "for some time" as LMPD's Traffic Unit investigates.
