LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station in Louisville's Merriwether neighborhood.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a reported shooting around 10 p.m. Tuesday on South Shelby Street, according to LMPD Spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
A WDRB photojournalist at the scene of the shooting said it happened at a Marathon gas station near the corner of South Shelby Street and E. Burnett Avenue, not far from Dairy Del.
Officers responding to the scene found an adult male, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, who had been shot. He was taken to University Hospital where he later died.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.