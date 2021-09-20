LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person has died in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police say the crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Monday on I-65 South approaching the Scottsburg exit. Sgt. Carey Huls tells WDRB that one person died, when a vehicle rolled over.
Another person was in the car, but there is currently no information on any possible injuries.
All lanes reopened about 12:30 p.m., but police continue to investigate the crash.
