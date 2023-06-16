LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is recovering in the hospital after she was injured in a shooting on Friday night in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Phillips Lane on a report of a shooting according to Dwight Mitchell, LMPD spokesperson. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman who was shot in the leg.
She was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating, however, there are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
