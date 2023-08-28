LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in the city's Newburg neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Officers with LMPD's Sixth Division responded to a reported shooting in the 5200 block of Russett Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m., according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis. That's near Rangeland Road.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a man with a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid until EMS arrived to transport the man to UofL Hospital. LMPD said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.
LMPD's Non Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating. Police currently have no suspects.
If you have any information about this shooting, police ask you to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal by clicking here.
