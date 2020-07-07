LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has died following a shooting Monday night in the Hazlewood neighborhood, according to a Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman.
LMPD officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of Woodruff Avenue and West Ashland Avenue, not far from Wyandotte Park, around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to a news release.
Police said the victim was alert and conscious while being transported to University of Louisville Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. His name has not been released yet.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.