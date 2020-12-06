LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed in a head-on collision in Pewee Valley on Sunday evening, according to a spokesman with the Oldham County Police Department.
Traffic Alert: Highway 22 between Clore Lane and Wooldridge Avenue is closed indefinitely due to a major traffic accident.— Oldham County EMA (@OldhamCoKyEMA) December 6, 2020
The accident occurred after 6 p.m. on Highway 22 between Clore Lane and Wooldridge Avenue, not far from the Crestwood Nursery.
According to police, a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 22 crossed the center lane and struck another vehicle head-on.
One of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was transported to the hospital with "unknown injuries," as of 8 p.m. Sunday. A passenger in the crash was not injured.
The affected portion of Highway 22 was "closed indefinitely," according to Oldham County Central Dispatch.
