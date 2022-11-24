LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person died Thursday afternoon after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle accident near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood.
According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place just before 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway. That's near Bruner Lane.
Police say a man was driving northbound on Dixie Highway, when he drifted into the southbound lane and hit an oncoming vehicle.
The man was taken to UofL Hospital in critical condition. Police say he died from his injuries.
At the time of this writing, his identity has not been released.
The two people in the other vehicle were also taken to UofL Hospital. That driver was in serious condition, and the passenger's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Dixie Highway were closed as a result of that investigation.
