LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breckinridge County will receive more than $1 million for cleaner water projects and nonprofits.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently presented county officials with just more than $1.5 million for multiple projects.
"Kentuckians deserve easy access to clean water so they can take care of their families and stay healthy," Beshear said in a news release. "As Governor, but most important, as a dad, that will always be a top priority for me, along with supporting our local nonprofits that make a huge difference for our people when they need a hand up."
$750,000 will go to the City of Hardinsburg to improve the wastewater treatment plant. The money will help replace a sewer line, add generators, and a new control panel.
While this money will get a lot done, the total cost for wastewater improvements in Hardinsburg is about $3 million.
"Unfortunately, wastewater is a forgotten topic in a lot of communities," said David Bollinger, clerk of the city of Hardinsburg. "And, really, it's just as important as any other infrastructure — electric or even water — because you have to treat the sewer."
Along with improvements to wastewater, Bollinger is working to get funding for improvements for Hardinsburg's water plant, which impacts drinking water. He said, as it stands now, the water plant is basically at capacity for flow, which means more customers wanting to extend water lines to their homes cannot be added. He said the city has applied for federal funding to get improvements and is waiting to hear back.
The hope, Bollinger said, is that if more upgrades can be made to the water plant, that could also mean more water lines for residents.
"If we can get the money to upgrade the water plant, we can start putting lines out in the rest of the county," he said.
In addition to the money for Hardinsburg, the City of Irvington will get more than $200,000 to replace at least 600 meters at peoples' homes.
"Since being in the legislature, I have been committed to bringing prosperity to Breckinridge County," Rep. Josh Calloway of Irvington said. "With the legislature’s dedication of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the Cleaner Water Program, our county’s parishes and drinking water will be in a much better place. I am grateful for these awards and I look forward to continue fighting for my constituents."
Money will also extend sewer lines to an RV park in Cloverport.
And in addition to the cleaner water projects, six nonprofits in Breckinridge County are also getting thousands of dollars to support their missions:
- St. Anthony's Parish of Axtel ($93,565)
- St. Mary of the Woods Parish of McQuady ($67,295)
- Holy Guardian Angels Parish of Irvington ($57,139)
- St. Romulad's Parish of Hardinsburg ($43,498)
- St. Rose's Parish of Cloverport ($37,602)
- The Salvation Army, Breckinridge County ($2,269)
According to the state, the money for these organizations is from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund. The funding comes from federal American Rescue Plan dollars.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.