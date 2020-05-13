LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a crash Wednesday in east Louisville.
According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the crash took place at 1 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64, near Blankenbaker Parkway. Mitchell said a Ford pickup truck with a trailer rear-ended a Kia Soul.
As a result of the crash, the driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
The driver has not yet been identified.
As of 2:15 p.m. a MetroSafe supervisor said westbound I-64 was completely shut down at Blankenbaker Parkway. The ramp from I-265 southbound to I-64 westbound was also shut down.
The roadway was completely reopened by 1 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.