LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after authorities said a pursuit involving a Kentucky State Police trooper led to a fiery crash in Hardin County.
According to a news release from the KSP, the incident began sometime around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Police said a trooper tried to stop the driver of a KIA Soul near Mile Marker 2 on the Joe Prather Parkway (KY 313) near Interstate 65, but the driver refused to yield for the traffic stop.
The reason for the traffic stop was not provided in the release.
According to police, the suspect's vehicle traveled westbound on the Joe Prather Parkway at speeds as high as 100 mph before the suspect turned southbound onto U.S. 31-W. Police said the vehicle then made a U-turn and drove north on U.S. 31-W before running a red light near the intersection of U.S. 31-W and Gateway Crossing Boulevard.
The suspect's vehicle then hit three other vehicles before catching fire in the southbound lanes.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hardin County Coroner's Office, according to the news release. The identity of that suspect has not yet been publicly released.
The people inside the other three vehicles were taken to Baptist Health Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. No one else was injured.
"KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation," KSP said in a news release. "To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP's standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case."
