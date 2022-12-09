LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday after getting trapped inside an apartment fire in Jeffersontown.
Firefighters responded to a fire around 1:45 p.m. on Landslide Drive. When crews got to the scene about five minutes later, they found heavy fire coming out of one of the lower apartments with one person trapped inside.
The Jeffersontown fire chief said the victim was rescued from the building and taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest. There's no update on his or her condition, as of this writing.
Several dogs and cats were also rescued from upper apartments.
It took 20 firefighters about 25 minutes to get the fire under control.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.