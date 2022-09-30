LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was hospitalized Friday morning after a fire at an apartment building in Fern Creek.
It happened just after 10 a.m. at the Brown Suburban Apartments on Bardstown Road.
The Fern Creek Fire Department says the small fire started in the 8th floor maintenance room.
One person was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That person's condition is not publicly available.
Fire crews say the sprinkler system activated and helped to put out the flames.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.