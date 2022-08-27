LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
The man, whose age is unknown, was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
LMPD's Domestic Violence Unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made yet, but police believe "all parties have been accounted for," as of Saturday afternoon.
