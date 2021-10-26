LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten Louisville residents have been charged as part of a bust targeting a Louisville drug trafficking organization, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators say they're members or associates of the "local drug trafficking organization and street gang" called "Everybody Shines Together."
The following people are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribution of controlled substances, including meth, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin:
- Eric D. Mosley, 30
- Zaman Taylor, 21
- Khasi Jones, 28
- Devonzo Summers, 24
- Ricos Mosley, 33
- Barry Reed, 20
- Cedric Palmer, 25
- Aerion Cook, 21
- Dazaray Rice, 27
- Darrian Toogood, 24
Some of the individuals are also facing other gun and drug charges.
As part of the investigation, police found a stolen vehicle, over $160,000 in cash, one kilogram of cocaine, meth and multiple firearms.
“The gang members arrested last week have terrorized our communities for far too long, but they will be held accountable for their actions," FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said. "To those gang members who continue to operate with a blatant disregard for your fellow citizens, know that we are working tirelessly to identify, investigate, and apprehend you and your associates."
Three of the suspects, Jones, Summers, and Reed, remain on the run. The FBI says anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 502-263-6000.
