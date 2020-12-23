LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 10-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed while riding his bike Wednesday evening in Lawrence County, Indiana, according to state police.
Authorities responded around 5:45 p.m. to Vista Drive near Meadow Lane in Oolitic, Indiana, and found a bystander providing medical care to 10-year-old Camden Moore, who was unresponsive at the scene of the crash, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Moore was taken to IU Health in Bedford, Indiana, where ISP said he died from his injuries.
Authorities did not say if they expect charges to be brought against the driver of the car that struck Moore. According to ISP, an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, and investigators were at the scene of the accident Wednesday night reconstructing the crash.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.