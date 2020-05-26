LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Kentucky, 100,000 voters have requested an absentee ballot for the June 23 election, according to Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams.
Election board officials are encouraging Kentuckians to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m grateful to the Kentuckians who understand that we have fewer voting locations available and fewer poll workers available because of COVID-19," Adams said.
Voters can request an absentee ballot from their county clerk in person, by phone, fax or via email. Absentee ballots can be delivered in-person or mailed back with no postage fee.
Each ballot envelope has bar codes for tracking, and each ballot requires voters to identify their date of birth and Social Security number. Election officials will also compare the voter's signature with the one on file.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 15.
The Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville will serve as Jefferson County's only in-person voting location for those who don't want to mail in their ballots for the primary. To find out where your in-person voting location will be, click here.
