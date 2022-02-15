LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $100 million industrial park is planned for a lot in west Louisville.
The project, to be called Louisville Logistics Park, is planned off Cecil Avenue near the Shawnee Expressway.
According to plans filed with the city, the park will include more than 1 million square feet of buildings for manufacturing. The land is owned by Boyd Logistics, a construction equipment company.
No timetable has been given on construction for the project. The original planning documents for the project, filed in 2020, can be seen below:
