LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas wish from a 105-year-old World War II veteran came true in a big way after thousands of people responded to his request for Christmas cards.
Horace Harrod Sr. from Crestwood served in World War II nearly 80 years ago. His advanced age doesn't allow him to get out much, but he enjoys receiving Christmas cards -- from anyone who cares to send one. So he put out a request, and the public responded.
"Oh, it makes me feel wonderful," Harrod Sr. said as he read through some of the thousands of Christmas cards that he received.
Small gestures like the cards mean the most when you pass the century mark, says Harrod Sr. "I never dreamed I'd have that many," he said.
"Obviously the response has been overwhelming," said Harrod's son, Horace Harrod Jr. He and his brother, Tony, have been sorting through the mountains of mail.
"I know there's more than 3,000," Harrods Jr. said. "I would guess there's somewhere between 3,000 to 5,000 at this point."
The cards and letters are still coming in. And Horace is still smiling.
"He just can't believe that people that don't know him would take the time to send him a card," Tony Harrod said. "He's humbled by it, as we are."
Harrod Sr. is one of the few remaining from what is known as "The Greatest Generation." And the well wishes from people who appreciate his service, even though they don't know him, means a lot.
"I just want to thank everybody that remembered everything that went on during that World War II, that they remembered just what happened and all that stuff," Horace Sr. said.
Along with the cards, people also sent some gifts, too. The world War II Vet even received a cup displaying his 28th Infantry Division patch from his days in the Army.
For a man not asking much for Christmas, Horace Harrod Sr. got it all. "I'm going to finally get around to reading all of them," he said. "I don't know when."
