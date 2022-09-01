LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are busy transforming Iroquois Park for the return of the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular.
The trail returns on Oct. 4, and organizers say they expect big crowds.
"Last year was actually our largest attendance ever with 96,000 people. So far this year I do feel like there is even more excitement," said Brooke Pardue, Parks Alliance of Louisville president and CEO.
When brainstorming how they would make the tenth anniversary of the event extra special, Pardue said they decided to let fans get involved with picking the theme.
"We did a survey this summer of our fans and asked them what their favorite skits and favorite pumpkins were from past years. So, the theme this year is Fan Favorites: 10 years of Jack O'Lantern Spectacular," said Pardue. "These really are going to be the best of the best themes from the past 10 years."
The pumpkins that will feature this year's intricate carvings won't arrive for about another 10 days.
Then, artists will pick their pumpkins and begin drawing their designs with sharpies. Pardue says they won't actually gut and carve the first pumpkins until the day before opening night.
"The minute you gut the pumpkin, that's really when the clock really starts ticking. They're only good for about 3-7 days depending on the weather," said Pardue.
In total, over 5,000 pumpkins will be displayed all around the trail.
Mixed in with the carved pumpkins, visitors will see foam pumpkins on display. Those help light the trail and hide speakers and wiring.
Travis Reckner owns Passion for Pumpkins, a production group that helps transform the walking trail for the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular. He said it takes a crew of about 50 people to get the trail ready.
"It's a big feat and it takes a lot of people and a lot of energy and a lot of heart and a lot of passion," Reckner said. "Right now, the most important part is laying the foundation down. It's all the staging. Every log or every spot that's flat will have a pumpkin on it."
In order to make to make the experience immersive, Reckner said he creates layers on the trail as though it was a real-life painting.
"You want to keep everything at its own height. It gives emotion and it looks like you're in a sea of pumpkins that way," he said.
After the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular wraps up on Oct. 31, crews will once again transform the trail for the Winter Woods Spectacular.
The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular and Winter Woods Spectacular serve as the Parks Alliance of Louisville's two biggest annual fundraisers.
Tickets for both went on sale Thursday. Within the first hour, Pardue says over 1,000 tickets were purchased for the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular.
Through the month of September, anyone who purchases Winter Woods Spectacular tickets will get $2 off per ticket. Pardue said the winter event will be returning as a walking trail this year.
To purchase tickets for the Jack O'Lantern Spectacular, click here.
To purchase tickets for the Winter Woods Spectacular, click here.
