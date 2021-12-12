LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado was an EF-3 with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour in Bowling Green.

At least 12 storm related deaths have been confirmed in Bowling Green. The Warren County Coroner says 11 deaths occurred in the city while another person died in the county.

In Bowling Green, a survey team confirmed a tornado went from a width of 250 yards to a quarter of a mile width near Veterans Memorial Lane. On Saturday morning, Warren Co. Judge Executive Mike Buchanan said at least 500 homes and 100 businesses were damaged.

Crews are still looking for people possibly trapped in badly damaged homes and piles of debris.

"We've got an extensive operation out there with search and rescue," Chief Justin Brooks with Bowling Green Fire Department said. "We've completed the primary and secondary searches, and now we're going to get into the debris, the search of debris."

