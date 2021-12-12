LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado was an
EF-3 with wind speeds of 150 miles per hour in Bowling Green.
At least 12 storm related deaths have been confirmed in Bowling Green. The Warren County Coroner says 11 deaths occurred in the city while another person died in the county.
In Bowling Green, a survey team confirmed a tornado went from a width of 250 yards to a quarter of a mile width near Veterans Memorial Lane. On Saturday morning, Warren Co. Judge Executive Mike Buchanan said at least 500 homes and 100 businesses were damaged.
Crews are still looking for people possibly trapped in badly damaged homes and piles of debris.
"We've got an extensive operation out there with search and rescue," Chief Justin Brooks with Bowling Green Fire Department said. "We've completed the primary and secondary searches, and now we're going to get into the debris, the search of debris."
Close
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Tornado damage in western Kentucky
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Tornado damage in western Kentucky
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Tornado damage in western Kentucky
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
DAWSON SPRINGS TORNADO DAMAGE - AP FILE
The remains of a house's kitchen after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
DAWSON SPRINGS TORNADO DAMAGE - AP FILE
A dog stands in the street surrounded by the aftermath of a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
DAWSON SPRINGS TORNADO DAMAGE - AP FILE
Dena Ausdorn stands at the remains of her home after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Ausdorn has lived there for 28 years and lost two of her dogs with another left paralyzed after the tornado. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
MAYFIELD TORNADO AFTERMATH - AP FILE
Father and son, Kenny Sanford, right, and Colby Sanford, carry out a dresser from Colby's grandmother's tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states late Friday, killing multiple people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
BOWLING GREEN TORNADO AFTERMATH - AP FILE
Members of the community work to clear debris off of a car after a tornado off in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
MAYFIELD TORNADO AFTERMATH - AP FILE
Dog owner Derrick Starks, left, Chris Buchanan, center and Niki Thompson, right, both from neighboring counties, attempt to rescue Cheyenne from a tornado-damaged home in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing dozens of people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Dawson Springs tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
Tornado damage in western Kentucky
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Tornado damage in western Kentucky
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Tornado damage in western Kentucky
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
bowling green tornado damage
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Bowling Green, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Tornado damage in Mayfield, KY
The aftermath damage from tornadoes in Mayfield, KY.
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes
Damage in western Kentucky after Dec. 10-11, 2021 tornadoes