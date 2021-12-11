BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some sections of Bowling Green resembled a war zone after the storm ripped through early Saturday morning. Warren Co. Judge Executive Mike Buchanan said at least 500 homes and 100 businesses were damaged.

Homes were flattened, roofs sheared from buildings, trees and power lines ripped from the ground, and vehicles tossed like toys.

Karla Litten said hair salon and spa off the Highway 31W Bypass is probably a total loss. A staircase was ripped from inside her building and deposited on the lawn.

“I've got 20 girls that are out of a place to work - right now at the holidays,” she said. “It's rough, but everybody's OK.”

On nearby Magnolia Street, residents were assessing the damage caused by a storm they described as quick, loud and devastating.

Carol Shirley rode out the storm in her bathtub.

“I heard a lot of popping and snapping and glass breaking,” said Carol Shirley. “And then is just stopped. “I thought, ‘Oh my house is intact. Thank you, Jesus.’ So, when I came out here and saw all this. I thought ‘Oh my goodness!’”

Brent Richey heard suffered heavy damage to his home, but his family is OK.

“When you hear something like that, the first instinct was to go get - we had two kids upstairs - so I went upstairs and grabbed them,” he said.

Chris Glass said his home is a total loss. He is a former Pleasure Ridge Park firefighter who has seen more than his share of disaster.

“But I never thought it would happen to me, and it did last night,” he said.

At Western Kentucky University there was no serious damage and no injuries, but the graduation ceremony was canceled. The university said a relative of one student was killed in off-campus residence.

“I'm just keeping all the families and the people that lost their homes and family members - I'm just keeping them in my prayers,” said Carol Shirley.

As cleanup continues, storm victims face another problem – cold weather - as temperatures drop and thousands remain without power.

But in the midst of devastation, residence voiced determination.

“We'll be fine,” said Karla Litten. “There's a lot of people that lost their lives, and that's so sad.”

