LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twelve minority business owners were recognized Friday after graduating from Greater Louisville Inc.'s business accelerator program.
The businesses took part in GLI's eight-month program called "Power to Prosper Minority Business Accelerator." The program taught the entrepreneurs how to take their businesses to the next level.
The program consisted of 13 courses, ranging from human resources to finances to marketing. Participants also learned how to make connections in the community.
More than half of the business owners that graduate from GLI's program see revenue growth within a year of graduation.
The program is valued at over $15,000 per student but is provided for free.
This is the third graduate class since the program was started. The first class graduated in December 2021.
For more information about the program and to apply, click here.
Related Stories:
- First class graduates from GLI minority business accelerator
- GLI accepting applications for 2nd class of minority business accelerator
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.