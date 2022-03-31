LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local program is working to level the playing field for minority business owners who may lack access to big opportunities.
The Greater Louisville Inc. Power to Prosper Minority Business Accelerator offers entrepreneurs access to training and resources to scale their businesses.
GLI opened applications in February to bring a second round of businesses to the program.
"GLI has an opportunity to finally give back to businesses that have worked hard to get into the startup phase," GLI Program Manager Eric Jordan said.
eleap, a learning management system, is one of the first businesses seeing success from the program.
"You don't have all of Brown Foremans or Yum Brands companies," said Don Webong, CEO of eLeap. "You need to have companies that can fill that in-between spot, and that is what I believe GLI is doing."
The program is open to minority business owners who have at least one full-time employee, have been in business for at least two years and are committed to attend class and complete mandatory assignments and program surveys.
The program will teach students different business development strategies, strategic planning, finance and financial management, marketing and sales, human resources, accessing capital and contracting with the government and major corporations.
Applications for the class are due Friday. The program is valued at over $15,000 per student but is provided for free.
For more information about the program and to apply, click here.
