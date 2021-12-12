LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thirteen people are confirmed dead and more than 100 are unaccounted for after a tornado ripped through the small town of Dawson Springs, Ky. on Friday night.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday he expects the death toll from the weekend’s devastating storms to exceed 100 in his state.
Among the victims were individuals ranging 34 years old to 86 years old.
“This is the deadliest tornado that we have had. I think it is going to be the longest and deadliest tornado event in U.S. history,” Beshear told CNN Sunday.
When asked about how many Kentuckians are unaccounted for, Beshear did not provide a number but said in Dawson Springs alone, the list of the missing is eight pages long, single-spaced. The city has approximately 2,700 residents.