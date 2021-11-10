LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) - Hundreds of new homes could be coming to southeast Jefferson County and neighbors are worried about what it could bring.
Over 130 acres are in the process of being purchased to make way for 238 homes in an area that borders Clark Station Road and Shakes Creek Drive — just a stone’s throw from the Jefferson-Shelby County line.
Engineering firm Sabak, Wilson and Lingo, INC. as well as Clayton Properties are spearheading the project that could start as soon as next fall.
“We enjoyed it out here. It's quiet and we had some property with some running room for the kids and that is sort of why we like it out here,” said William Avery who has lived on Clark Station Road.
Avery said his biggest concern would be the increase in traffic he is worried the new subdivision would bring.
“They better have a lot of improvements on the roads here if they are going to have that much people living here,” said Avery.
Some points of the road are so narrow oncoming cars need to slow down or pull over to let another car pass.
“A couple years ago they did pave it and put some millings alongside, but it is still hard to navigate especially when you come up to any kind of big truck,” said Mary Onders, whose property borders the proposed site.
A virtual community meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 to address neighbor’s concerns and to discuss the project — a $3 million property that not been closed on yet.
“It's been a couple of years since we heard what's supposed to be going on and we were saddened by it because of the beauty of this area out here,” said Onders.
No rezoning is required since the land is already zoned as residential.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.