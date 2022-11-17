LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jordan Jones just led a team of 11-year-old Louisville girls to an undefeated championship season. On its face, it's the story of a great team finishing a perfect year.
What makes it unique? Jordan is 14-years old.
A freshman at Louisville Collegiate School, she's been playing KIVA club volleyball for years. But there isn't a team at Collegiate.
"Not having a school team ... it was a hole in my school experience," Jordan said.
To fill the void, one of Jordan's friends had an idea: She should coach a new 11-year-old team at St. Mary Academy in Prospect.
"When the team was formed, they just did not have (a coach)," Jordan said.
She was up for the challenge and showed up for the team's third practice as the new head coach. When Jordan agreed to coach the team, it took a lot of pressure off of two parents who were filling in.
"All the things that I was worried about — even making a lineup — she was very strategic about," said Pulac O'Kuma, whose daughter is on the team.
"Neither of us played volleyball, and we just don't have that knowledge," added Jason Helmkamp, another parent.
With their new coach on the sidelines, the team started the season with a lot of excitement but not a lot of expectations. But as the season progressed, that grew, and the team kept winning.
Last weekend, St. Mary entered the championship game undefeated.
"I said, 'Guys, we've come this far. You've done so well, and this is supposed to be fun,'" Jordan said, recalling her pregame speech. "'... You deserve it. I know that you can do it, and if you play your game, we can take city.'"
It was unlikely and unexpected but it happened.
"Oh my God. ... We just won city!" Jordan said. "I just started jumping. I could have cried. I was so happy for them.
"They're like 11 new little sisters."
The team is still without a permanent coach, but the girls have a new friend for life and an unforgettable season and championship.
"We could not have guessed that things would have gone so beautifully," O'Kuma said. "I mean, it was like the perfect ending to this season."
