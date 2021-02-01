LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new commission will plan Louisville's Juneteenth Jubilee.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an executive order Monday forming the 15-member commission that will include Metro Council members, business executives, local education leaders and others.
"Juneteenth has a long history as a day of celebration in the Black community," Fischer said. "I believe it's past time that our entire city honors the victory for freedom that Juneteenth represents with the celebration it deserves."
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the oldest known celebration marking the abolition of slavery in the United States.
"As an African American woman, I am still searching as a people, we are still searching as to what Freedom means for us," Metro Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey said. "I am excited about this commission because we get celebrate what it means to be black."
The Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration will be virtual this year and is in the planning stages. The commission will consider the best way to expand educational programming already developed by Waterfront Park and to raise awareness of the significance of Juneteenth.
