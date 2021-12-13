LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner in Bowling Green, Kentucky has released the names of 15 people killed in the tornadoes on Saturday morning. 

Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby said the list is the most accurate information to his office on Monday. The list does not include deaths at the Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Bowling Green or medical facilities in Nashville, Tennessee, which is just across the state line. 

Here is the list of 15 confirmed fatalties in Warren County: 

  • Cory Scott – 27-year-old male located at residence on Vanmeter Road in Rockfield, Kentucky
  • Mae F. White – 77-year-old female located at residence on Hillridge Court
  • Victoria Smith – 64-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Rachel Brown – 36-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Steven Brown – 35-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Nariah Cayshelle Brown – 16-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Nolynn Brown – Juvenile male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Nyles Brown – 4-year-old male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Alisa Besic – Adult female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Selmir Besic – Juvenile male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Elma Besic – Juvenile female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Samantha Besic – Infant female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Alma Besic – Infant female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
  • Robert Williams, Jr. – 65-year-old male death at Skyline Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in storm.
  • Say Meh – 42-year-old female death at The Medical Center at Bowling Green as a result of injuries sustained in storm.

IMAGES | Tornadoes devastate dozens of cities in western Kentucky

1 of 43

In Bowling Green, a survey team on Sunday confirmed a tornado went from a width of 250 yards to a quarter-mile width near Veterans Memorial Lane. On Saturday morning, Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanan said at least 500 homes and 100 businesses were damaged.

Crews are still looking for people possibly trapped in badly damaged homes and piles of debris.

Federal assistance is available to people in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.

FEMA is now accepting applications for assistance. Visit http://disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 for more information.

Click here for a list of organizations accepting donations and supplies for storm victims. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags