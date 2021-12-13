LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner in Bowling Green, Kentucky has released the names of 15 people killed in the tornadoes on Saturday morning.
Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby said the list is the most accurate information to his office on Monday. The list does not include deaths at the Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Bowling Green or medical facilities in Nashville, Tennessee, which is just across the state line.
Here is the list of 15 confirmed fatalties in Warren County:
Cory Scott – 27-year-old male located at residence on Vanmeter Road in Rockfield, Kentucky
Mae F. White – 77-year-old female located at residence on Hillridge Court
Victoria Smith – 64-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Rachel Brown – 36-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Steven Brown – 35-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Nariah Cayshelle Brown – 16-year-old female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Nolynn Brown – Juvenile male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Nyles Brown – 4-year-old male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Alisa Besic – Adult female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Selmir Besic – Juvenile male located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Elma Besic – Juvenile female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Samantha Besic – Infant female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Alma Besic – Infant female located near residence on Moss Creek Avenue
Robert Williams, Jr. – 65-year-old male death at Skyline Medical Center as a result of injuries sustained in storm.
Say Meh – 42-year-old female death at The Medical Center at Bowling Green as a result of injuries sustained in storm.
Army Guardsmen with the 301st Chemical Battalion and Air Guardsmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing continue search and rescue missions in Mayfield, Ky. on December 12th, 2021. "I feel like extraction training has prepared me really well for a real world scenario like this," said Pvt. Tyler Price, 301st Chem. Co. "We have shown that we have a really good response time with people coming together from all over the state and they have all been able to get here quickly."
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory and surrounding areas are seen in Mayfield, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Search are rescue crews work at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory early Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states Friday, killing several people overnight. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)
Kentucky state flag rescued from the ruble of the courthouse in Mayfield, Ky.
Aftermath of damage caused by tornadoes in Dawson Springs, KY.
A refrigerator wedged in a tree in Dawson Springs, Ky. on Dec. 12.
In Bowling Green, a survey team on Sunday confirmed a tornado went from a width of 250 yards to a quarter-mile width near Veterans Memorial Lane. On Saturday morning, Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanan said at least 500 homes and 100 businesses were damaged.
Crews are still looking for people possibly trapped in badly damaged homes and piles of debris.
Federal assistance is available to people in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.