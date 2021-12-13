LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll from Saturday's tornadoes continues to rise, with at least 64 people dead.
During a news conference Monday morning, Beshear said that number is likely to rise, and it could take at least a week or longer to get an official tally.
Beshear called the weekend storms the "worst tornado event in the history of our commonwealth."
Kentucky was hit by four powerful tornadoes during the early morning hours of Dec. 11, causing death and widespread destruction.
"One stayed on the ground for at least 200 miles, devastating anything in its path," Beshear said. "Thousands of homes are damaged, if not entirely destroyed."
Eight counties have reported fatalities so far, and at least 18 counties suffered damage, Beshear said, providing a breakdown of fatalities by county:
- Graves: 20
- Hopkins: 13
- Muhlenburg: 11
- Warren: 12
- Caldwell: 4
- Marshal: 1
- Taylor: 1
- Fulton: 1
- Lyon: 1
Beshear said the people who died range in age from 5 months to 86 years old, and six victims are younger than 18. As of Monday morning, officials believed about 105 Kentucky residents remained unaccounted for.
Initially, as many as 70 people were feared dead at a candle factory in Mayfield that had 110 employees inside at the height of the storm. But the company said Sunday that eight deaths were confirmed, and eight people remained missing, while more than 90 others had been located.
"Many of the employees were gathered in the tornado shelter, and after the storm was over, they left the plant and went to their homes," said Bob Ferguson, a spokesman for the company. "With the power out and no landline, they were hard to reach initially. We’re hoping to find more of those eight unaccounted as we try their home residences."
Debris from destroyed buildings and shredded trees covered the ground in Mayfield, a city of about 10,000 in western Kentucky. Twisted sheet metal, downed power lines and wrecked vehicles lined the streets. Windows were blown out and roofs torn off the buildings that were still standing.
Firefighters in the town had to rip the doors off the fire station to get vehicles out, according to Fire Chief Jeremy Creason.
Residents could be without heat, water and electricity for a long time, the mayor of Mayfield warned in an interview on CBS Monday, as officials struggle to restore services.
"Our infrastructure is so damaged," Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan said. "We have no running water. Our water tower was lost. Our wastewater management was lost, and there’s no natural gas to the city. So we have nothing to rely on there."
Beshear said during Monday's news conference that an estimated 30,000 customers were still waiting for power to be restored.
The only pharmacy available in Mayfield early Monday was Walgreens, but Walmart was expected to open later in the day. Mayfield Nursing Health and Rehab Center is closed, and all residents have been moved to other facilities.
In Graves County, Kentucky State Police advise families looking for missing loved ones to report to the office building of His House Ministries at 1250 KY303, to provide a reference for identification purposes. Anyone who needs assistance getting there should call 859-267-7775. KSP is also using rapid DNA technology to assist in identifying victims, so families with missing loved ones should something with DNA on it if possible.
About 300 members of the National Guard are helping clear debris and roads, and providing assistance to residents in affected counties, Beshear said. The Department of Forestry is also helping clear and haul away debris.
President Joe Biden plans to visit Kentucky on Wednesday, stopping in Mayfield, Dawson Springs and Fort Campbell.
Federal assistance is available to people in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.
FEMA is now accepting applications for assistance. Visit http://disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362 for more information.
Click here for a list of organizations accepting donations and supplies for storm victims.
