LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old boy died in a crash in southern Indiana on Saturday, according to police.
Washington County Sheriff's Department said Marty Storms, of Fredericksburg, was driving a pickup truck on Beck's Mill Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled over around 1:29 p.m. Storms was unconscious when first responders arrived and he was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem, where he was pronounced dead.
“Our hearts go out to the Storms family,” said Sheriff Brent Miller. “Losing a child is a tragedy and Marty’s death will have a deep impact on his family as well as West Washington High School, where he was a student, and the entire community.”
A 14-year-old riding in the truck, a 1997 Ford Ranger, was taken to Harrison County Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said witnesses said the truck was driving southbound at a high rate of speed when it slid in the roadway while going on a curve.
“Young people can sometimes think they are invincible, but none of us are,” said Miller. “Beck’s Mill Road has many curves and hills and can be challenging for experienced drivers. It’s very dangerous for those who are inexperienced.”
According to Washington County Sheriff's Department, Storms didn't have a driver's license. Indiana only allows 15-year-olds to drive if they have a learner's permit and are accompanied by an adult with a license to drive.
West Washington School Corporation said the school district has suffered numerous losses in the past five years. West Washington School Corporation will operate on a two-hour delay on Monday. Buses will pick up two hours later than a normal school day and the building will open two hours later.
"We apologize for this inconvenience, but we need to meet as staff and collectively take a moment to grieve before we prepare to meet the challenge of supporting our students through a situation that many of them are going to struggle to understand and evoke a variety of emotions," West Washington School Corporation posted on Facebook. "We will have a grief response in place. Our counseling and admin teams are currently meeting to organize our efforts. Our counselors do a tremendous job and we are truly blessed to have them on hand daily."
