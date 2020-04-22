LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Tuesday night in St. Matthews.
Daniel Chaney died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Wednesday.
Around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the scene near Nanz and Wiltshire Avenues in St. Matthews.
Police said Chaney had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died around 12:40 a.m.
St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said detectives are still looking for suspects in the case.
Anyone with information can call the St. Matthews Police Department at 502-893-9000.
