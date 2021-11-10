LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 16-year-old student at North Oldham High School was killed Wednesday in a crash in Oldham County.
Oldham County Police said officers, EMS, firefighters and the county coroner responded to U.S. Highway 42 West, just east of state Road 393 near La Grange, on the report of an injury crash.
When they arrived around 8:20 a.m., first responders found a 2011 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2016 Mazda sedan had collided. Both were off the road.
The two occupants of the truck and the driver of the sedan were transported to University of Louisville Hospital for their injuries. The passenger in the sedan, a 16-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Oldham County Schools' crisis response team was at NOHS on Wednesday and will be on had for students, staff and parents as long as needed, the district said.
Oldham County Police officers continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 502-222-1300.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.