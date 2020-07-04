LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim of a shooting on 35th Street and West Broadway has been identified as 18-year-old Chad Mitchell.
Police responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers found Mitchell at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital, where he died.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the police anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.
