LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A restaurant in Meade County was destroyed by a fire on Sunday.
The Meade County Fire District said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at The 19th Hole at Doe Valley in Brandenburg at 4:48 a.m. There was fire coming from the roof of the restaurant when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, but the restaurant on the golf course was a total loss. Firefighters were able to protect an adjacent building used as the golf club's pro shop.
Meade County firefighters was assisted by the Muldraugh Fire Department, Ekron Fire Department, Flaherty Fire Department and Meade County EMS.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
