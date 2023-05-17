LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A well-deserved heroes' welcome for precious cargo came Wednesday night at Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The first Honor Flight of 2023 returned with a WWII veteran, seven Korean War veterans and 76 veterans of the Vietnam War.

"It felt a little, I can't explain it felt weird, sorry for the people, for the loved ones of the people who were there," WWII Veteran Richard Gay said. "I'm living and they're dead, it just bothers me but it keeps their memory alive, it sure does. God bless that I'm alive."

Honor Flight Bluegrass takes care of all the expenses to get those veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the famous War Memorials.

The goal is to make it one of the most memorable days for those veterans.

