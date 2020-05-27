LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were killed in a crash Tuesday on US 31W in Muldraugh.
According to a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 4 received a call for assistance from Meade County dispatchers around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday for a two-vehicle fatal crash near 362 North Dixie Highway.
The preliminary investigations revealed that a 2016 Chevy Equinox, driven by 52-year-old Synthia Armstrong of Brandenburg, was traveling south on US 31W when it crossed the center line and was hit a 2003 Cadillac CTS, driven by 44-year-old Christina M. Diaz of Louisville.
It's not clear why the Equinox crossed over the line.
Armstrong and Diaz, along with a 12-year-old girl in the Cadillac, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Meade County Coroner's office. A 14-year-old boy in the Cadillac was taken to U of L Hospital, where he later died. A 7-week-old passenger in Armstrong's vehicle was uninjured but was taken to Norton Children's Hospital to be examined.
Police are still investigating the crash.
