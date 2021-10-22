LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two adults were killed and one child was airlifted to Norton Children's Hospital after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Hardin County near Elizabethtown Country Club, according to Hardin County Sheriff John Ward.
The crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. and took place at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road.
According to Ward, the second driver was taken to Baptist Health Hardin.
The wreck is currently being investigated.
