Lyons Lane Shooting

LMPD homicide detectives on the scene of a fatal shooting that left a man and child dead near Dixie Highway and Lyons Avenue in Louisville, Ky., on Aug. 15, 2021. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a Louisville man and his 9-year-old daughter in southwest Louisville last August.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Antonia Brown, 53, and Antonio Sanderson were arrested on Tuesday. 

Vernoon Lee, 59, and his 9-year-old daughter Kaylee Lee, were shot and killed on Lyons Avenue, near Dixie Highway, on Aug. 15, 2021. 

Brown and Sanders were both charged with two counts of murder.

Sanderson was arrested in Tempe, Arizona, and will be extradited back to Louisville.

