LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children were sent to the hospital after a Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying nine children was rear-ended on the Watterson Expressway.
The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon when a JCPS school bus was rear-ended by a a Louisville Water Company vehicle that was towing equipment, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Mark Hebert, a spokesman for JCPS, says bus 1322 was a depot bus, which means there were students from multiple schools on board.
Smiley said the two students rushed to Norton Children's Hospital have what is believed to be minor injuries.
The driver of the Louisville Water Company vehicle also had minor injuries, according to a spokeswoman with the company.
As of 4 p.m., two of the westbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway were open while LMPD investigated the crash.
