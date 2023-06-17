LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Two people died in a motorcycle crash on Preston Highway late Friday.
In a release, Louisville Metro Police said a motorcycle driver was speeding down Preston Highway about 10:45 p.m., when he ran a red light and hit an SUV turning left on East Indian Trail.
The male driver and a female passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene. Both victims were wearing helmets. Their names have not been released.
The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
