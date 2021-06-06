LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were killed in two separate shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police.
The first shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of W. Kentucky Street, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement. Officers responding to the scene found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to Ruoff. The man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Ruoff said he died.
The second fatal shooting was reported around 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of Buechel Bank Road. When officers arrived at the scene, Ruoff said they found a woman who had been shot in the breezeway of an apartment building. She was also taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where she died.
LMPD does not believe the shootings are related. Ruoff said authorities had no suspects in custody in connection to either homicide as of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
